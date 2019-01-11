Samsung Galaxy S10 E rumors, Pixel 3 fixes | Pocketnow Daily
Sorry for the late upload — we went through technical difficulties. Thursday’s and Friday’s shows are coming shortly!
Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the Samsung Galaxy F and the rumors that it was shown off at CES 2019. Then we discuss Apple’s cutback in sales. Samsung also returns to the spotlight with the possible name of its new flagship, now Galaxy S10 E. Then it’s all about Google fixing the audio problems of its Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. We end today’s show talking about the official things we’ve seen here at CES 2019.
- Nubia Red Magic Mars, budget-friendly gaming smartphone?
- Google issues fix for Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL audio while video recording
- Samsung Galaxy S10 E is coming, without an in-display fingerprint sensor
- Apple cutting iPhone production by 10 percent for this quarter
- Samsung showed off its foldable phone behind closed doors at CES 2019
