Samsung Galaxy S10 E rumors, Pixel 3 fixes | Pocketnow Daily

Sorry for the late upload — we went through technical difficulties. Thursday’s and Friday’s shows are coming shortly!

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the Samsung Galaxy F and the rumors that it was shown off at CES 2019. Then we discuss Apple’s cutback in sales. Samsung also returns to the spotlight with the possible name of its new flagship, now Galaxy S10 E. Then it’s all about Google fixing the audio problems of its Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. We end today’s show talking about the official things we’ve seen here at CES 2019.



