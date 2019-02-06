Samsung Galaxy S10e massive leak: phone has no more secrets

While over the past couple of weeks we’ve seen plenty of Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ leaks, the cheaper model, dubbed Galaxy S10e, was kind of silent and mysterious. Apparently, that’s changing now, with the images you see above and below being leaked. As the boot animation reveals, we’re looking at the Galaxy S10e, which now officially confirms the name that was the topic of controversy.

The Galaxy S10e is supposed to be the cheapest among the three models, with a flat screen, instead of a curved one, and a fingerprint scanner located on the side of the phone, instead of behind the display like on the other two models.

That flat screen is supposedly a 5.8-inch Infinity O display, with the single punch hole on the top right corner. It’s similar to the one on the Galaxy A8s, with the exception that it’s placed on the opposite corner. The phone is running One UI on top of Android, which adapts to the cutout of the screen, by pushing the notification icons towards the center of the display.

In terms of specs we can expect the same processor as in the other two models, regardless if we’re talking about the Exynos or the Snapdragon version. Memory is expected at 6GB of RAM, and storage should be up to 128GB.

The second gallery below is just part of the leaked renders of the Galaxy S10e, courtesy of WinFuture. It seems to confirm everything we’re seeing in the live pictures, including the punch-hole, the side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and the dual-camera setup on the back. It also reveals three colors: black, white, and green, which you can see by checking out the full article at WinFuture.

At this rate, Samsung will run out of features to surprise us with at the February 20 unveiling. We will be there, just in case, to bring you all the details!