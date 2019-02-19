Accessories

Leak suggests Galaxy S10e LED Cover with special “emotional” effects

The image you see above is a leak allegedly depicting the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10e LED Cover. It looks like Samsung will not only revamp its phone line-up, but the accessories that come with it too. Not much has been revealed about this Galaxy S10e LED Cover, aside from the pictures you see; however, these could hint towards what those “emotional” effects might be.

Contrary to previous, flip approaches, where the LEDs were on the front of the case, this time around they seem to be on the back. You’ll have to place your phone with the screen down in order to see notifications on the back. We can see some starlight action going on in one of the renders, but how will it further improve your user experience, is yet unknown.

It’s safe to assume that notification icons will still appear for missed calls, messages, etc. but we’ll have to wait for more information from Samsung on those “emotional” effects.

