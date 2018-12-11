Android

Galaxy S10 display leaks, Xiaomi smartphone with 48MP camera | Pocketnow Daily

Contents

iPhones deals are cheaper on SwappaiPhone X prices start at $589

On Pocketnow Daily, we get new leaks on where to expect the Galaxy S10’s selfie cameras. Plus, there’s a war of the 48-megapixel cameras as Honor debuts the extravagant View 20 while Xiaomi teases a release for January. Honor has also beaten the Samsung Galaxy A8s to having the first hole-punched display. We end today’s show with deals for the Razer Phone 2.


Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Accessories, Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed