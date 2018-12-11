Galaxy S10 display leaks, Xiaomi smartphone with 48MP camera | Pocketnow Daily

iPhones deals are cheaper on Swappa — iPhone X prices start at $589

On Pocketnow Daily, we get new leaks on where to expect the Galaxy S10’s selfie cameras. Plus, there’s a war of the 48-megapixel cameras as Honor debuts the extravagant View 20 while Xiaomi teases a release for January. Honor has also beaten the Samsung Galaxy A8s to having the first hole-punched display. We end today’s show with deals for the Razer Phone 2.



