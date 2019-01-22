Galaxy S10 X insane specs, Motorola RAZR coming back? | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, it looks like the Galaxy S10 X will bring a ceramic back, 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage! New patents show us the possible design of the new Motorola foldable RAZR remake. OPPO just sent out press invitations for an Innovation Event at MWC. Apple may have sold the last stock of the iPhone SE over the weekend to boost sales. We end today’s show with deals for the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL on the Google Store.



