Android

Galaxy S10 X insane specs, Motorola RAZR coming back? | Pocketnow Daily

Contents

On Pocketnow Daily, it looks like the Galaxy S10 X will bring a ceramic back, 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage! New patents show us the possible design of the new Motorola foldable RAZR remake. OPPO just sent out press invitations for an Innovation Event at MWC. Apple may have sold the last stock of the iPhone SE over the weekend to boost sales. We end today’s show with deals for the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL on the Google Store.


Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Accessories, Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.