Galaxy S10 without a headphone jack? | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, we get some rumors of the Samsung Galaxy S10 not bringing a headphone jack. Qualcomm is hard at work bringing a faster wireless charging system with its new chipsets. The Razer Phone 2 is now certified to work with Verizon. We get some more rumors of the OnePlus 6T’s price tag and the possibility of a purple variant. We end today’s show with the iPhone XR making almost no buzz at physical stores.


Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.