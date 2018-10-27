Galaxy S10 without a headphone jack? | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, we get some rumors of the Samsung Galaxy S10 not bringing a headphone jack. Qualcomm is hard at work bringing a faster wireless charging system with its new chipsets. The Razer Phone 2 is now certified to work with Verizon. We get some more rumors of the OnePlus 6T’s price tag and the possibility of a purple variant. We end today’s show with the iPhone XR making almost no buzz at physical stores.



