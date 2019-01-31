Android

Galaxy S10 with 1TB storage? Sony Xperia XZ4 specs & more – Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, the mass production of the Galaxy S10 already started along with their new 1TB mobile chips. Some alleged specs for the Sony Xperia XZ4 make it look like a very compelling device. Facebook was using one of their research apps to collect private information from their users. The first UI APK of Android Q has been obtained and it looks like we aren’t getting Fuchsia OS yet. We end today’s show with Apple’s total active iPhones and quarter numbers.

Stories:
Samsung starts production of 1TB smartphone storage chip
Prepare your wallets: Samsung Galaxy S10 mass production underway
Sony Xperia XZ4 specs may have spilled onto the web
Facebook circumvented Apple to continue Onavo data collection project
Android 10 Q apparently has its number, plus screen recording
Over 900 million iPhones in Apple’s active install base

