While convenient and cutting edge, the in-display fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ is not always as accurate as Samsung or its users would expect it to be. The company said that its performance will improve over time, the more you use it, and now it is sending out a small, but “urgent” software update to the phones.

It sole purpose is to further improve the fingerprint scanner’s capabilities on the flagship phones. Initial reports talk about faster and more accurate recognition. Definitely install if it reaches your phone. While on the update screen, be on the lookout for a much larger update, which is the usual bugfix and performance improvement update, which also contains the security patches for March.