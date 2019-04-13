While convenient and cutting edge, the in-display fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ is not always as accurate as Samsung or its users would expect it to be. The company said that its performance will improve over time, the more you use it, and now it is sending out a small, but “urgent” software update to the phones.

It sole purpose is to further improve the fingerprint scanner’s capabilities on the flagship phones. Initial reports talk about faster and more accurate recognition. Definitely install if it reaches your phone. While on the update screen, be on the lookout for a much larger update, which is the usual bugfix and performance improvement update, which also contains the security patches for March.




Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.

Contact: [email protected]

You May Also Like
OnePlus 9 vs Samsung Galaxy S21
OnePlus 9 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 / S21 Plus: Which one’s the better deal?
OnePlus 9 is here, aiming to rewrite the rules of a budget flagship segment, but it faces tough competition from the Samsung Galaxy S21 duo.
samsung galaxy a82
Samsung Galaxy A82 leak shows its clean design and a rehashed 2-year old chip
Samsung Galaxy A82 will rely on the Snapdragon 860 SoC and might arrive with a unique sliding display mechanism.
Samsung Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21+ starting at $100, iPad Pros and more also on sale
Today’s deals come from Samsung, Amazon, and B&H, where you can currently get a Samsung Galaxy S21+ for just $100 and more devices on sale