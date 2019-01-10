There is no shortage of rumors surrounding the Galaxy S10 line-up. We’ve been hearing about the phones left and right for months, from battery sizes to display punch holes and number of models, to name a few of the recent reports. What we haven’t been hearing though is a definitely time, date, and place for the Galaxy S10 Unpacked event. There were rumors suggesting early 2019, around MWC, and other vague dates, but today’s report seems to be more specific.

The Korea Herald reports that the Galaxy S10 Unpacked event will happen mid-February in San Francisco, citing unnamed industry sources. The report goes on saying the event will happen one week before MWC. February 25 is when MWC is kicking off, so one week prior to that would place the Galaxy S10 Unpacked event sometime in the week 8, between February 18 and 22.

Of course, at this point, nothing is official until the press invites go out, but if there’s any truth to the report, we should start seeing those really soon. The report goes on saying that the initial plan was for Samsung to introduce the Galaxy S10 at MWC. However, it has been moved to an earlier date due to a rumor according to which Huawei might launch its foldable smartphone at the Barcelona show, and Samsung doesn’t want to share the spotlight.

In any case, we should be hearing more specifics really soon, and we’ll keep you posted.