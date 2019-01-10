Galaxy S10 to be unpacked in San Francisco on February 20

For media types, this could be the most irksome move to happen outside of Samsung scheduling an event in the outskirts of Berlin just before IFA. But for tech fans who couldn’t care less about logistics, it’s finally time.

The company has started seeding invitations to its next Unpacked event with clear signs that we’re going to be talking about the Galaxy S10 — and the various forms that it will apparently take. US carriers have been alluding to launching the 5G variant, so we’re likely going to see a good bit of stage time dedicated to that.

Any announcements will take place in San Francisco at 11am Pacific (2pm Eastern / 7pm UK) on February 20. You’ll be able to stream the event live.

Pocketnow will have on-the-ground coverage as well as further developments as we shortly proceed (in very swift fashion) on to Barcelona and Mobile World Congress, which starts on February 25.