Samsung China teases new Galaxy S10 smoky blue color

Contents
Galaxy S10 smoky blue

The Samsung Galaxy S10, and S10+ for that matter, can be purchased around the world in different colors, including Black, Ceramic Black, White, Ceramic White, Green, Pink, Blue, with the latest addition being the Cardinal Red in certain markets. Following the same principles it applied in the case of the latest red color of the phone, Samsung is teasing a new color option for China, machine translated to “smoky blue”. It will be available for both the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10+.

The picture above (and below) is accompanying the Weibo post, so we’re guessing it is a representation of the color option itself. It is very similar to the Prism Blue option available in the United States and other markets, so chances are Samsung will make the same color available in China as well. It could, on the other hand, be a completely different color, or at least one that’s less shiny and reflective. We’ll keep you posted!

Galaxy S10 smoky blue

