On Pocketnow Daily, new patents show us that we might get an iPhone with both Touch ID and Face ID in the future. Renders of the Nokia 9 PureView suggest that the company is ditching the notch and that Android One is coming to this phone after all. A new report tells us the specs of the selfie cameras of the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus. LG just teased out that they will bring a Time of Flight sensor in the selfie camera of the LG G8 ThinQ. We end today’s show with Motorola announcing their brand new mid-range Moto G7 line.

– Samsung Galaxy S10 selfie camera detailed by report

– Apple patents its own sonic-imaging Touch ID method

– New Nokia 9 PureView render ditches the notch

– LG G8 ThinQ confirmed to feature a Time of Flight selfie camera

– Moto G7 hands-on: Budget phones that “Play” with “Power”