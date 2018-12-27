Screen protectors, or, to be specific, alleged screen protectors for the upcoming Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ have been the most leaked topics revolving around the upcoming Samsung flagships. We can’t take any of these leaks for granted, even though leakster Ice universe suggests that these are the real deal. The images above and below are purportedly depicting a screen protector for the upcoming Galaxy S10+.

Even if legit, it doesn’t bring anything new to the table. It does, however, confirm a couple of things we were already seeing and hearing about. First, the dual-punch-hole on the top right corner. That’s where Samsung will allegedly place the front-facing camera hardware. in its Infinity O Display. This type of display already debuted on the Galaxy A8s, granted, with a single hole on the opposite corner.

Second, we can see that the earpiece has been moved all the way to the top, on the almost inexistent bezel. Talking about bezels, there’s a minor chin at the bottom, but with the removal of the home button, it seems to be minimal as well. And one last thing that seems to be confirmed by this leak: the curved display, which is something we’ve already seen from Samsung on previous models.

The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ (with variations we were already suggested to expect) will probably launch in the first quarter. Some reports talk about MWC, others suggest a special dedicated event around February 20. We’re pretty sure Samsung will show off some early prototypes to select clients and media at CES, so we know to expect more leaks and reports soon.