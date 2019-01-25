Use the Galaxy S10 to wirelessly charge other devices?

No, we don’t have “inception” in mind, but rumor has it that the Galaxy S10 line-up will support reverse wireless charging. What does that mean? Well, imagine charging another Galaxy S10 with your Galaxy S10. It means that, if the rumor is accurate, the Galaxy S10 will be able to both get charged and charge, absorb and transmit power wirelessly.

The feature will allegedly be called Powershare, and for those familiar with the Mate 20 Pro, it’s nothing new. It will work the same way, using the juice in the Galaxy S10 to wirelessly charge another device that’s capable of wireless charging, one that supports the QI standard.

It is yet unclear how much power the Galaxy S10 will be able to transmit, but the report about the feature popped up when someone took a photo (above) of an alleged presentation remote. You can spot the icon on the very bottom. We’ll add this to the list of rumored features.