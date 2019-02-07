Samsung Galaxy S10 reverse wireless charging to charge new Gear Buds

It’s been two weeks since we first heard that the Galaxy S10 will support reverse wireless charging. The feature will likely be called Powershare, and it’s similar to what the Mate 20 Pro is capable of doing. You can charge another QI wireless charging-capable device by placing it on the back of the Galaxy S10. That device could be another Galaxy S10, or the new Galaxy Buds, which we’ve been hearing about, as a Samsung response to Apple’s upcoming AirPods 2.

The image above is pretty self-explanatory. It shows off said Galaxy Buds being charged wirelessly by the Galaxy S10 underneath, by simple contact. There’s little known about the Galaxy Buds at the moment, except for the fact that the FCC cleared them. It is believed that they will be the Gear IconX successor, with Bixby support.