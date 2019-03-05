Is this Samsung’s Apple moment? Day 1 Galaxy S10 registrations fall short

A report from South Korea, Samsung‘s home market, citing industry data, claims that first day Galaxy S10 registrations fall short of expectations. Not only that, but first-day Samsung Galaxy S10 registrations also fall below those for the Galaxy S9 in March 2018, and Galaxy Note10 in August 2018.

The number of people who signed up on the first day of registration with local mobile carriers for the Galaxy S10 came to 140,000 units. Compared to that, the number for the Galaxy S9 was 180,000, while there were 200,000 registrations for the Galaxy Note9.

The report notes that the registrations kicked off four days before the phone’s official launch. There might be several reasons for the relatively poor first-day registration performance. First, despite the fact that initial reviews from the media are praising the phone, Samsung’s 2019 flagship phones are rather expensive. With the upgrade cycles being longer and longer, smartphone owners might hold off on upgrading their current device, especially if it’s expensive.

Second, Samsung’s 5G Galaxy S10 will be landing in Korea later this month, and its foldable Galaxy Fold will arrive in May. “Consumers are seen to be taking a wait-and-see approach for the new flagship smartphone, industry officials said”, The Korea Herald reports, citing Yonhap.

Apple has been struggling with lower-than-expected sales for its 2018 iPhone line-up as well, for which the Cupertino-company was often criticized.