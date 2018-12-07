Galaxy S10 punch hole further hinted by screen protector leak

The story of dual selfie cams on the upcoming Galaxy S10 is well known, if you are following the news. Combine that with the weird offset notch on the 5G prototype Samsung recently displayed, and the rest of the leaks suggesting that, and we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the Galaxy S10. Samsung is learning how do drill a hole in the screen — with the upcoming Galaxy A8s — and it will likely be able to drill one more for the secondary webcam on the S10.

The image you see above (and below) is yet another purported screen protector leak. It is claimed to protect the screen of the upcoming Galaxy S10, and, as you can see, there are two holes on the top right corner. That’s dual punch holes for the two front-facing cameras.

Screen protectors, especially at this stage, are in no way a clear indication of things to happen. Still, they could be one piece of the puzzle that can fall nicely into place. If, however, Samsung decides to go this route, we can expect a Galaxy S10 with little to no bezels on the top and bottom of the Infinity O (or OO) display. Once the Galaxy A8s is official, we’ll also have hints on how Samsung modifies the UI around that hole in the screen.