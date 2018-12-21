Samsung Galaxy S10 production allegedly started

This rumor is just as credible as any other Galaxy S10 rumor (or leak, for that matter) out there. What (we believe) the facts back up is information related to things that can be confirmed, like model numbers, benchmark results, and so on, though even those are to be treated with skepticism at this stage. We know the Galaxy S10 will probably have minuscule bezels, thanks mostly to the Infinity O display, and it will bring some special low-light camera mode. At least those are the most recent bits we’ve heard as gossip accentuates.

Now, as for something we can’t verify: Samsung has allegedly started Galaxy S10 production. The information comes from Twitter and is as accurate as any other Twitter-bit. If, however, the information coming from unnamed sources is accurate, then Samsung is preparing everything for that February 20 or MWC launch event we’ve already heard about.

As a reminder, the rumor mill talks about four Galaxy S10 models: a Galaxy S10 Lite, the base Galaxy S10, the Galaxy S10+, and a special 5G version of the phone. We’ll let you know more as soon as we hear something.