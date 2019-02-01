Android

Most expensive Galaxy S10 to cost €1,499/$1,718, leak suggest

This is another rumor regarding the prices of the upcoming Galaxy S10 models. We’ll treat it as a rumor, despite it’s clearly meant to be a leak, because it refers to a single market (Netherlands, in the EU), and it’s not coming from Samsung. In any case, the most expensive model will be the Galaxy S10+ with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It will allegedly go for €1,499 ($1,700), the rumor suggests. The prices in U.S. Dollars are converted for reference only, at today’s exchange rate of €1=$1,15

To break them down, as per the report, see below, and keep in mind that these are unofficial, and refer to Dutch prices:

Galaxy S10e: €749 ($860)

Galaxy S10, 6GB/128GB: €899 ($1,030)
Galaxy S10, 8GB/512GB: €1,149 ($1,317)

Galaxy S10+, 6GB/128GB: €999 ($1,145)
Galaxy S10+, 8GB/512GB: €1,249 ($1,431)
Galaxy S10+, 12GB/1TB: €1,499 ($1,718)

So, what do you think? Expensive? Not? Just about right?

Galaxy S10 price

