Galaxy S10 with pressure sensitive features | Pocketnow Daily
On Pocketnow Daily, Samsung wants to add more pressure-sensitive features to their phones in the future. Newer iPhone models are also getting a performance throttling issue with iOS 12.1. According to Evan Blass, LG is planning to unveil a foldable smartphone at CES 2019. WhatsApp will start pushing ads in the status section. We end today’s show with Spotify and Google giving Google Home Minis out to people under family plans.
