Android

Galaxy S10 with pressure sensitive features | Pocketnow Daily

Contents

Buy the OnePlus 6T!

On Pocketnow Daily, Samsung wants to add more pressure-sensitive features to their phones in the future. Newer iPhone models are also getting a performance throttling issue with iOS 12.1. According to Evan Blass, LG is planning to unveil a foldable smartphone at CES 2019. WhatsApp will start pushing ads in the status section. We end today’s show with Spotify and Google giving Google Home Minis out to people under family plans.


Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Accessories, Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed