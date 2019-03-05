Android

Some Galaxy S10 pre-orders are already shipping out

March 8, this Friday, is when Samsung said Galaxy S10 pre-orders are supposed to ship out. However, several reports indicate that some lucky owners are seeing notifications of their pre-orders already being shipped.

It seems that this is happening to some future owners regardless of the model they pre-ordered. Whether carrier-branded or unlocked, Galaxy S10, S10e, or S10+, in some cases, they are already on their way to their owners.

If you’re among the lucky few that received shipping notifications, you might get your pre-order as soon as today, March 5. In other cases, the estimation is for tomorrow, March 6, but, whatever the case may be, you’ll probably get yours earlier than others, if you’re among the lucky few.

Meanwhile, as we reported earlier, first-day registrations in South Korea are falling short of both expectations, as well as the Galaxy S9 and Note9 of 2018.

