Report: Galaxy S10/S10+ pre-orders in China massively outperform S9/S9+

As good of a track record Ice universe might have with leaks, there’s no way for us to verify this information. The tweet itself doesn’t contain a source, unless the source is the tweet itself, so treat this with a dose of skepticism until we hear official word from Samsung.

Apparently, Samsung opened up pre-orders in China for the new Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ models. These pre-orders reportedly performed really well, as implied by the tweet. Samsung allegedly sold twice as many Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ devices in Chinese pre-orders over two hours, than it managed to sell of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ over the course of 24 hours.

If the information is accurate, it means that the fresh phones are getting great feedback from the market. Not only that, it’s a market where Samsung doesn’t particularly do well. In any case, we’ll have to wait for official wording. If the 2019 Galaxy S devices perform really well, Samsung will jump at the opportunity to let the world know.

