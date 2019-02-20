Race for Galaxy S10 pre-orders begins with AT&T giving customers notifications
You know something big’s about to happen when AT&T starts plastering its webpages with the chance for you to pre-order a Galaxy S10 as early as possible.
Customers who peruse the Wireless homepage will be greeted with a splash box telling them that “something new from Samsung is coming soon,” egging them on to drop their email address to get notified for when it goes on sale.
That thing is obviously the Galaxy S10 series from the barebones S10e to the hyper-cranked Galaxy S10+. The name’s gotten out, the event’s tomorrow at 2pm Eastern, shipments could begin as early as March 8 and there may be plenty more to learn than just that.
For a complete wrap-up of what to expect, hit up our Galaxy S10 rumor roundup. Stay tuned for live coverage as Pocketnow hits the show floor in San Francisco.
