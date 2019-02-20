Android

Race for Galaxy S10 pre-orders begins with AT&T giving customers notifications

Contents

You know something big’s about to happen when AT&T starts plastering its webpages with the chance for you to pre-order a Galaxy S10 as early as possible.

Customers who peruse the Wireless homepage will be greeted with a splash box telling them that “something new from Samsung is coming soon,” egging them on to drop their email address to get notified for when it goes on sale.

That thing is obviously the Galaxy S10 series from the barebones S10e to the hyper-cranked Galaxy S10+. The name’s gotten out, the event’s tomorrow at 2pm Eastern, shipments could begin as early as March 8 and there may be plenty more to learn than just that.

For a complete wrap-up of what to expect, hit up our Galaxy S10 rumor roundup. Stay tuned for live coverage as Pocketnow hits the show floor in San Francisco.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
PhoneArena
Source
AT&T
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
AT&T, carriers, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10e, News, release date, Samsung, shipments, teaser, US
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.