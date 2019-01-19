Galaxy S10 Plus spotted in the wild, Pixel 3 Lite video | Pocketnow Daily

Folks, it’s time to sell those pieces of tech you’re not using anymore. Swappa lets you sell phones, tablets, laptops, and now even cameras and games, so that you can get some money in your pocket.

On Pocketnow Daily, the Galaxy S10 Plus was just spotted out in the wild showing off all the things that were leaked. A video of the Google Pixel 3 Lite was uploaded to YouTube earlier today but quickly taken down. According to new reports, we should be getting the long awaited 5th generation iPad mini in the first half of 2019. LG will apparently launch the G8 at MWC along with a dual-display phone. We end today’s show with Sony’s invitation for their possible Xperia XZ4 event at MWC.



