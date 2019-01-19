Galaxy S10 Plus spotted in the wild, Pixel 3 Lite video | Pocketnow Daily
On Pocketnow Daily, the Galaxy S10 Plus was just spotted out in the wild showing off all the things that were leaked. A video of the Google Pixel 3 Lite was uploaded to YouTube earlier today but quickly taken down. According to new reports, we should be getting the long awaited 5th generation iPad mini in the first half of 2019. LG will apparently launch the G8 at MWC along with a dual-display phone. We end today’s show with Sony’s invitation for their possible Xperia XZ4 event at MWC.
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ spotted in the wild, shows off Infinity O screen
- Case maker: Galaxy S10 fingerprint scanner won’t work with screen protectors
- Google Pixel 3 Lite leaks in hands-on video
- New iPad and iPad mini 5 could be launched in the first half of 2019
- There could be a new LG smartphone in the works, with an add on screen
- Sony MWC invite goes out: is it the Xperia XZ4?
