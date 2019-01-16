Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 6GB of RAM? Prototype or error?

We don’t really care that much about benchmarks, and results, here at Pocketnow. If you’ve been following us for some time, you know that we’re all about real-life performance. However, benchmarks, as easy as it is to trick them, can reveal information about a phone, especially one that’s not yet been officially introduced. Like the Galaxy S10+. Previous rumors suggested around 8GB of RAM, not to mention the 10GB rumored for the 5G Galaxy S10 X.

A certain Samsung SM-G975U has been spotted on Geekbench. It is believed that this might end up being the Galaxy S10+, to be introduced in a little more than a month. It is running the Snapdragon 855 chip, so this is probably the US model, or one for a region that will not get the Exynos version. The results show some improvement in multi-core over the 845, and a major step-up in single-core.

The interesting bit is that the device is listed with 6GB of RAM, of which 5GB and some bytes reported free. There are several scenarios here at play. We could not be looking at the flagship device, for starters. We could also be looking at non-final hardware, or non-final software. Or we can see a glitch with Geekbench itself. One thing’s certain: we will find out more at the event (or thanks to some leak until then). Food for thought…