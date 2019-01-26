Galaxy S10 Plus Power Sharing Feature, LG 5G Phone | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, the Galaxy S10 Plus will have a 4,100 mAh and will be able to charge other devices through Power Share. LG will be delivering a 5G smartphone for MWC with a few tricks up its sleeve. The iPhone XR outsold all of the other iPhones in the last quarter of 2018. Apple will be delivering the AirPods 2 along with their over-the-ear headphones this year. We end today’s show with deals for the Huawei MateBook X.



