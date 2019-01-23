Android

Another Samsung Galaxy S10+ real-life image pops up

Remember the Galaxy S10+ spotted in the wild last week? Here’s another sighting. While it doesn’t reveal too much, as the image is blurry (as usual), and the phone is in a case, you can immediately spot the dual front-facing cameras.

Other than that, it’s just as revealing as the previous real-life sighting. The phone will be accompanied by two other models, a basic, and a toned-down variant. These have been recently leaked wearing clear cases.

Samsung is going to announce the Galaxy S10 line-up at its February 20 special event in San Francisco. We will be there in the ground to bring you all the hands-on coverage you’ll need.

