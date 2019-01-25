Galaxy S10 Plus HD Leaks, 5G Galaxy F variant | Pocketnow Daily

Android

On Pocketnow Daily, a new gallery of Galaxy S10 pictures has emerged along with some alleged price tags. According to new sources, we should expect a variant of the foldable Galaxy F out soon, at least in Korea. vivo just announced the new APEX 2019, a completely port-less smartphone. Apple just hired Samsung’s head of battery development. We end today’s show with Best Buy’s 4 days of deals on Apple products.


