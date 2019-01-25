Galaxy S10 Plus HD Leaks, 5G Galaxy F variant | Pocketnow Daily
On Pocketnow Daily, a new gallery of Galaxy S10 pictures has emerged along with some alleged price tags. According to new sources, we should expect a variant of the foldable Galaxy F out soon, at least in Korea. vivo just announced the new APEX 2019, a completely port-less smartphone. Apple just hired Samsung’s head of battery development. We end today’s show with Best Buy’s 4 days of deals on Apple products.
- Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 leak in full (Gallery)
- In Italy, Galaxy S10 E may go under €800 while 5G S10+ could hit €1,600
- Samsung Galaxy Fold may show up in Korea with 5G and 4 color options
- Buttonless vivo APEX 2019 is company’s first 5G phone
- Apple snatches Samsung battery executive to lead its own projects
- Best Buy 4-day sale has discounts for the MacBook Pro, Apple Watch & more
