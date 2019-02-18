Android

Chinese pricing for Galaxy S10+ tops out at $1,500

How much will a Galaxy S10+ with a ceramic finish, 12GB of RAM and a terabyte of storage cost? In Italy, it might cost €1,600. Elsewhere in Europe, perhaps €1,500. But what about in China? The potential’s there that it could be closer to US$1,500.

The suggestion comes from leaks blogger Evan Blass who tweeted out a what looks to be a Galaxy S10+ purchase page from Samsung China that has been machine-translated.

There’s a little oddity in that the base model offered here has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage — while that could be a regional difference, recent spec leaks have suggested that the base model for the Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10+ start at 6GB of RAM instead.

As seen above, the mid-tier S10+ model with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is said to cost ¥9,000 or about $1,330. It will be available in three main colors: black, light blue and green. The premium ceramic version, in either black of white, may cost a whopping ¥10,000 or about $1,475.

We have no clear idea about how Samsung China will price other models, but other regions may start the S10e off at about $800.

More details to come on Wednesday at the Unpacked event.

