Samsung Galaxy S10+ battery size gets bigger and bigger with every leak

We pretty much know what to expect from the Samsung Galaxy S10 line-up that will become official in less than a month. Yesterday we’ve seen the most comprehensive leak featuring the Galaxy S10+ and the Galaxy S10, side-by-side, in a very revealing gallery. However, there are still minor details that are either unknown, or controversial. One of those is the Galaxy S10+ battery size, which seems to become bigger and bigger with every leak.

4,100mAh is the Galaxy S10+ battery size, according to a new leak from Ice universe. This is 100mAh larger than what we were told, from the same source, at the beginning of the month. Not only will this be larger than the 3,500mAh battery on the S9+ predecessor, but apparently the phone will be thinner too. We’re looking at 7.8mm versus last year’s 8.5mm. It’s these tiny details that were still trying to figure out.

Chances are that the battery tech in the Galaxy S10 line-up was developed with the executive that Apple snatched from Samsung at the helms, but that is just on a related note. We’ll tell you more as soon as we hear it or see it ourselves.