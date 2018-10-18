In-display fingerprint scanners are not only a trend, but a reality. As manufacturers are trying to use up more and more screen real estate, physical buttons are going away. Apple contributed largely to this by removing the Home Button and opting for Face ID. Other manufacturers are also offering this, but the alternative is still the fingerprint.

Samsung is slowly reaching the point of removing the fingerprint scanner altogether. The phone-maker initially moved the scanner from the front to the back, and it will likely take the second step of concealing it behind the glass. A new patent application at least testifies to the fact that Samsung is working on it. Filed in April, and publish today, this patent application shows a relatively recent Galaxy phone design featuring in-display fingerprint scanner technology.

The description talks about a “biometric sensor module disposed on the back surface of the display panel“. One of the pictures is clearly describing an “optical” method with optical filters and layers. This means that a more expensive device can feature it, and the Galaxy S10 comes to mind.

An optical fingerprint scanner can do more than the regular one, including hear-rate and blood pressure monitoring. The fact that Samsung has filed for this patent doesn’t guarantee that we will see it, but it’s a good indication the company is considering or working on it.

You can check out more details at the source link below of the World Intellectual Property Organization.