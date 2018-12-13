Crazy Galaxy S10 price tag, OnePlus grows in sales | Pocketnow Daily

Huawei Mate 20 Pro: Welcome to a Higher Intelligence

On Pocketnow Daily, we get new alleged price tags for the Galaxy S10 that are very expensive. OnePlus is doing really well in sales ever since its carriage deal with T-Mobile and is working on a smaller smartphone. vivo just launched its own dual-display smartphone with an attack on bezels. According to Apple’s suppliers, they are not doing as bad in sales as we thought, but it’s a mixed picture. We end today’s shows with deals for the 2017 MacBooks.



