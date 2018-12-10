Galaxy S10 screen protectors, OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition leaked | Pocketnow Daily

OnePlus 6T: Unlock the Speed.

On Pocketnow Daily, new screen protectors for the Galaxy S10 were just leaked and these have the cutouts for the dual camera Infinity O Display. The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition was just teased and rumors point to 10GB of RAM and a newvversion of Warp Charging. LG G7’s in Europe sporting T-Mobile are bootlooping and the company is working on a fix. Apple’s eSIM capabilities should roll out from Verizon in the following days. We end today’s show with HMD’s Nokia sell numbers on its second anniversary.



