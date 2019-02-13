Galaxy S10 names officially confirmed by Samsung on website

There was a little bit of back and forth regarding the name of the cheaper Galaxy S10 variant. It started with Galaxy S10 Lite, and after one or more other mentions, the dust settled and we all agreed to use the Galaxy S10e name. The Galaxy S10, standard model, and the flagship Galaxy S10+, were not posing any difficulties, if the past years are of any indication.

However, in case you needed official confirmation, Samsung’s giving it to you. No, the announcement didn’t take place yet. It will still happen on February 20. However, on its French shop website, Samsung is listing all three names for all three versions of the phone. As seen in the screenshot above, they are now officially the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+.

We’re also expecting a Galaxy S10 X (tentative name), which should be the 5G variant, but there’s no official mention for the moment about that phone.