Report details three Galaxy S10 models, talks about the foldable phone

The rumor mill has been put in motion as the next major flagship starts to appear on the horizon. The Galaxy S10 is already in the headlines with early reports talking about the possibility of a notch, or even a 12GB variant. Today, a new report suggests we will likely see three versions of the Galaxy S10. The S10 and S10+ will allegedly feature curved OLED screens with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The back will feature three cameras, while the front-facer will be “visible and tucked under the screen”, whatever that means, as your guess is as good as ours. Maybe it could related to the patent we’ve seen yesterday with holes in the display or on the top edge, The report also mentions the possibility of the phones losing their 3.5mm headphone jack.

The third Galaxy S10 is rumored to be a cheaper model (think iPhone Xr if you will), without a curved screen, and without an in-display fingerprint scanner. This would be the cheaper option among the three.

The report also suggests that Samsung might be in talks with Verizon on bringing a 5G variant to the US at one point.

Another bit refers to the phone codenamed “Winner”, which is believed to be Samsung’s upcoming foldable phone. Samsung is allegedly still trying to figure out the concept of this device folding in or out. An in-display fingerprint scanner will apparently not be present because of technical difficulties. However, the device might feature a 4-inch display, that folds out to reveal a much larger screen.

At this point, all of this is just rumors and reports but they will become clearer as we are nearing the launch timeframe.