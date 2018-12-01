Galaxy S10 super slim bezels, MediaTek Helio P90 chip | Pocketnow Daily
On Pocketnow Daily, new leaks for screen protectors of the Galaxy S10 show very small bezels and no cutouts. MediaTek just announced their newest chip, the Helio P90, that powers mid-rangers and is bringing them new opportunities with AI. Apple Music is coming to Amazon Echo devices and will be available to use in just a few weeks. Some OnePlus 6T users have been complaining of static waves agitating pixels on the screen. We end today’s show with Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals.
- A new Samsung Galaxy S10 protector leak shows almost no bezels
- MediaTek Helio P90 to help mid-rangers bring AI punch
- Some OnePlus 6T phones exhibit a weird display issue
- Amazon Echo speakers will get Apple Music next month
