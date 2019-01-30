Prepare your wallets: Samsung Galaxy S10 mass production underway

Even if you are not a Galaxy, Samsung, or Android fan, you’re probably aware, or even counting down the days, until February 20. It’s the Galaxy S10 Unpacked event, one of the most important device launches of every year. We’ve heard and seen so many things about this year’s flagship Galaxy that we already have a feeling we own the damn phone.

A report from Korea claims to have exclusive information on the Galaxy S10 mass production process. Namely, they say it started last week. Samsung kicked off pumping out Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 E/Lite, and who knows what other phones. They’re doing so “at full throttle since last week”, says the report, citing an unnamed source: “Samsung started mass producing the Galaxy S10 at its manufacturing lines in Korea on Jan. 25“.

Now, we don’t know much about yield rates and production capacities, but Samsung will have 27 days of non-stop Galaxy S10 mass production by the time the phones go official. That should be plenty of initial stock, but we might be wrong.

If you’re looking for the 5G phone, tough luck. The report claims that only 4G models are being manufactured at the moment. Production for the 5G version will start later this year, but still in the first half. Interestingly, the unnamed source claims that “all three S10 smartphones will house a fingerprint sensor beneath the screen allowing users to identify themselves in a more convenient manner than before”.

That should nicely contradict other rumors, even if the cheaper model will feature an optical sensor, not an ultrasonic one. There’s more information at the source link below, including the pre-installed detachable screen protector, which we haven’t heard of previously.