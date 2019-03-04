Here’s how much the Samsung Galaxy S10+ costs to manufacture

This is not an official price list or grocery list. The folks over at Tech Insights received an Exynos-powered demo unit, and they started tearing it down. They made a note of the internals, and made an estimation of the total costs of the components. Of course, there are other costs as well, involving production and manufacturing, from labor costs to logistics, etc.

$420 is the number they came up with the most expensive components being the display and the processor (and modems). Cameras come in third, with the memory on fourth. There are plenty of pictures if you’re into gadget teardown porn. You can see those at the source link below. For the purpose of this post, here’s the list of components, and their estimated price.