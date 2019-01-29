Galaxy S10 Lite? Galaxy S10 E? Tipster says just “Galaxy S10”

We know of three Galaxy S10 models that will come out this spring: a 6.4-inch Galaxy S10+, a 6.1-inch Galaxy S10 and a 5.8-inch Galaxy S10 Lite or Galaxy S10 E.

The branding has been tricky to nail down for that last device, but speculators have figured that since it will have two rear cameras to the others’ three and will essentially be the most basic S10 option, there had to be some naming convention that could apply to it.

Not so, says one source to GSMArena. The tipster has apparently received information from a Samsung representative and has been shown working prototypes of the three models. From that, it has been told that there will not be a “Lite” suffix for the 5.8-inch device: it will just be a Galaxy S10.

Camera configruations have been confirmed, including the S10+’s dual selfie cameras. Black, white and green colors will be widely available while blue and yellow versions will be held in limited stock. That stock will start going out to consumers from March 8.

We will be covering the Unpacked launch event in San Francisco on February 20.