Galaxy S10 display details, LG smartphone with 16 cameras | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, new renders for the Galaxy A8s hint the design of the Galaxy S10’s screen. Huawei will be releasing a phone this December with a punch hole cutout in the screen like Samsung’s Infinity O Display. Some pictures of the Pixel 3 Lite have emerged and we see it compared with the regular Pixel 3 as well as the new iPhones. LG just patented out a phone with 16 rear cameras and no selfie camera. We end today’s show with our favorite deals for Cyber Monday.



