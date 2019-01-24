This is the Samsung Galaxy S10!

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ was seen in real life not once, but twice. It is easy to recognize it just by spotting the dual front-facing cameras on the top right side of the display. It was about time we saw the standard model, the Galaxy S10, show its punch hole. The images you see above and below are just that: the Galaxy S10 with the Infinity O display for the camera.

The real story here is not related to blockchain and the cryptocurrency wallet displayed on the screen. We’ve known since the end of last year that Samsung was planning on heading down this path once it started trademarking several names, one of them being displayed on the screen above: Blockchain KeyStore.

The story here is the Galaxy S10 itself, with a screen which mirrors the one on the Galaxy A8s, which has the punch hole and camera on the left side.

The images are showing the minimal bezels and how Samsung managed to stretch the display even closer to the top and bottom of the phone. It’s interesting to see how the UI adapts to the punch-hole, by pushing the right battery and signal icons towards the center. And we’ll have to get used to having a dark black hole on the screen, as it’s clear from these images that there will be no secondary display hocus pocus going on. Maybe for another phone…