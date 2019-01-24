BREAKING: Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 leak in full (Gallery)

Forget Mr. Blurrycam and his crappy pictures and check out this high-res gallery. But before you do, understand that these are prototypes. We’re pretty sure that the final version will have little to no aspect changes, but keep that in mind. Software, however, might change a bit, but we’re here to look at the phones from a design, build, and aspect standpoint. And, so far, they are in line with everything we’ve seen so far.

3.5mm headphone jack still exists, if you were worried, next to the USB-C port on the bottom. Both feature triple-cameras on the back, and, while the Galaxy S10+ has two front-facers, the standard Galaxy S10 has only one. Those are embedded in the screen, hence the Infinity O display, and the earpiece has been pushed to the top bezel. And, talking about bezels, looks like Samsung declared war on them this year, and we thank them for that.

Let the pictures do the talking!