Galaxy S10 with Infinity-O Display, iPhone XR sales disappoint | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, the Galaxy S10 will take on the Infinity-O display design teased at the Samsung Developers Conference. Ming-chi Kuo just cut down his sales predictions for the iPhoneRXr after a disappointing start. LG has just trademarked devices from the V50 all the way to the V90 to secure its brand. Back with Samsung, it just launched an Ice Blue variant of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ in China and has hinted to new color variants coming to the Galaxy S10. We end today’s show with the Razer Phone 2 becoming available in AT&T on November 16.



