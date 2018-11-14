iOS

Galaxy S10 with Infinity-O Display, iPhone XR sales disappoint | Pocketnow Daily

Contents

On Pocketnow Daily, the Galaxy S10 will take on the Infinity-O display design teased at the Samsung Developers Conference. Ming-chi Kuo just cut down his sales predictions for the iPhoneRXr after a disappointing start. LG has just trademarked devices from the V50 all the way to the V90 to secure its brand. Back with Samsung, it just launched an Ice Blue variant of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ in China and has hinted to new color variants coming to the Galaxy S10. We end today’s show with the Razer Phone 2 becoming available in AT&T on November 16.


Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Accessories, Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed