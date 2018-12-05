4 Camera Galaxy S10 renders, Apple try to boost iPhone sales | Pocketnow Daily

Android

On Pocketnow Daily, we get new renders of the Galaxy S10 with four rear cameras and less bezels. Apple is dropping some projects to make their marketing team promote iPhones in hope of boosting sales. Google is rolling out a big list of software updates due to the multiple bugs in the new Pixels. Lenovo will apparently beat Samsung and Huawei by launching its Z5s with a punch hole display this December 6th. We end today’s show with the announcements from today’s Snapdragon Tech Summit.


