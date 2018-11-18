Galaxy S10 patents, iPad Pro bends easily | Pocketnow Daily

Ting: Mobile that makes sense.

On Pocketnow Daily, new Samsung patents for the Galaxy S10 have just emerged showing off its possible design. The new iPad Pros should be handled with ease as bend tests prove they can break very easily. HMD Global just sent out press invitations for an event to happen in Dubai this December 5th and we are expecting three phones. The ASUS ROG phone is now available for pre-orders in the UK. We end today’s show with Google’s deals for Black Friday.



