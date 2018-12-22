Accessories

Galaxy S10 ‘Bright Night’ feature, New iPad models | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, Samsung’s One UI beta has revealed a new feature called Bright Night in the Galaxy S10’s camera. According to analysts, we will get a refresh to the iPad Mini as well as a 10-inch iPad next year. DxOMark just released its Pixel 3 review and it ranked on par with the iPhone XR. AT&T will be changing their LTE indicator to “5G E”. We end today’s show with deals for the Huawei Mate 10 Pro.


