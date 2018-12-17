Leak suggests Galaxy S10 will have a smaller hole than the Galaxy A8s

Samsung’s Galaxy A8s, which was introduced last week, is the company’s first smartphone to feature an Infinity O display. This means that there’s a hole drilled in the display to house the camera and eliminate the need for a notch or a larger top bezel. However, many were surprised that the actualy hole on the phone turned out to be larger than what the teasers, rumors, and leaks suggested. Whether it’s a turn off or not is totally up to you. However, this raised some questions about the Galaxy S10, which is also expected to feature an Infinity O display.

There are three versions of the Galaxy S10 that we’re expecting: a 5.8-inch entry-level model, a 6.1-inch based model, and the 6.4-inch Galaxy S10+. All three are expected to feature an Infinity O display with one or two holes (in case of the Plus). However, seeing the size of the hole on the A8s, we don’t know what to expect.

Screen protectors were leaked before, indicating the Infinity O display and smaller bezels. A new protective film was leaked and thankfully it seems to feature a much smaller hole on the top right. This is claimed to be for the Galaxy S10, the base 6.1-inch model. It also suggests minimal top and side bezels, with a small chin on the bottom. The leak also suggests a 19:9 aspect ratio, and a size similar to the Galaxy S8, which will enable a good one-handed operation.