Galaxy S10 Infinity O Display features, All iPhones with OLEDs | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, new patents show us what the Infinity O of the Galaxy S10 could possibly do. According to a recent report, all three variants of the iPhone XI will bring OLED displays, including the XR’s successor. Another report claims that AirPower has finally begun production and we should expect it later this year. Students at the University of Alberta just discovered a way to have increase capacity on lithium batteries tenfold. We end today’s show with deals for the Lenovo Smart Display at Walmart.



