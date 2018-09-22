3 Galaxy S10 Models Confirmed, Huawei Mate 20 Pro Underwater Teaser | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, all three models of the Galaxy S10 have been certified and we should expect some design changes. Huawei just released another teaser, this time focusing on an underwater camera mode for its Mate 20 phones. Android Pie has already been finalized for the OnePlus 6 and should roll out to your device in the coming days. LG just released a survey on smartphone cameras and hint at the cool things coming for the V40. Plus, Nokia just sent out press invitations for an event in October 4th.



